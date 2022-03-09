Distributor Giant Pictures Acquires Drafthouse Films, Sets Nick Savva As New CEO, Tim League Chairman

Digital Distributor Giant Pictures has acquired Drafthouse Films and announced its first two acquisitions, NR. 10 and Masking Threshold.

Giant Pictures’ GM Nick Savva will serve as the new Drafthouse Films CEO and Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League will be chairman. Financial terms of the transaction weren’t released.

Drafthouse Films, a genre and international specialist, was founded as the distribution arm of Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in 2010 before being spun off from the exhibitor. As CEO, Savva is planning to expand the Drafthouse Films label.

“Giant Pictures’ investment enables Drafthouse Films to continue releasing the provocative, visionary, and artfully unusual genre films from around the world that have always defined the Drafthouse brand,” Savva says. “At the same time, this acquisition gives Giant new theatrical releasing capabilities which complement our existing digital distribution and streaming technology businesses.”

Giant Pictures will work closely with Alamo Drafthouse and its related media companies, such as Fantastic Fest and the Alamo On Demand platform. NR. 10 and Masking Threshold both premiered at Fantastic Fest last fall and will be released theatrically this spring in Alamo Drafthouse theaters before tapping into Giant Pictures’ streaming distribution infrastructure. They will also be available on the Alamo On Demand platform.

N.R. 10 is from Dutch director Alex Van Warmerdam (who also helmed Drafthouse Films 2013 release Borgman). The distribution deal was negotiated by Savva for Drafthouse Films with Nelleke Driessen of Nine Film on behalf of the filmmakers.

The deal for Johannes Grenzfurthner’s psychological horror Masking Threshold was negotiated by Emma Manfredi for Drafthouse Films with Bill Straus of Bridge Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Our label has always been about finding and supporting immensely talented genre filmmakers from around the world. I’m thrilled to be working with Nick and the team at Giant Pictures to carry on that vision,” said League.

Giant Pictures and Drafthouse Films have enjoyed a close working relationship since early 2021 when Giant began representing the Drafthouse Films catalog for sales to streaming platforms. Both Giant Pictures and Drafthouse Films will attend the upcoming SXSW Film Festival to scout for new distribution titles.