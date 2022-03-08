Giancarlo Esposito To Star In AMC Remake Of British Drama Series ‘The Driver’

Giancarlo Esposito is making it 3-for-3 at AMC.

The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star is set to lead The Driver for AMC.

The series, which comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers, is a remake of the BBC One three-part miniseries starring The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey.

The six-part series will launch next year on AMC and AMC+. It is produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment.

The U.S. series stars Esposito as a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.

The 2014 British series similarly followed Morrissey as cabbie whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to be the driver for a criminal gang.

The AMC series was created by Brocklehurst, who created the original with Jim Poyser, and Sunu Gonera, who has directed FX’s Snowfall and Class of ’09. Gonera will direct the pilot episode, while Billions and House of Lies writer will serve as showrunner.

Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst and Travers will executive produce alongside Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman from Thruline and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson.

“I am over-the-moon excited, enthused and inspired to be in collaboration with the stellar network and creative team of AMC,” Esposito said. “Thanks for believing in me. It’s great to be back home.”

Added Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks: “Giancarlo is a singular talent who is already beloved by AMC viewers through his standout performances in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. We are excited to be continuing his relationship with AMC and AMC+ in a series built around him and an unforgettable character who takes what he thinks is a straightforward job opportunity and finds himself confronted with a world that tests him in ways he could never have imagined.”

Esposito is repped by ICM, Thruline Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.