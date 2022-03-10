Gérard Depardieu Loses Appeal In Case Of Alleged Rape; Remains Under Investigation

French actor Gérard Depardieu has lost an appeal in a case of alleged rape and sexual assault, and remains under investigation, the Paris Court of Appeal confirmed today according to Paris Attorney General Rémy Heitz, local media is reporting.

The long-gestating case began in August 2018, when a then-22-year-old unidentified actress filed a complaint that the veteran French actor had sexually assaulted and raped her that same month at one of his homes in Paris. Through his lawyer at the time, Depardieu denied the allegations and has continued to maintain his innocence.

An investigation was later closed without charge in 2019, but was then reopened the following year after the actress, who late last year revealed herself on social media to be Charlotte Arnould, re-filed a complaint which led to criminal charges in February 2021.

Depardieu appealed in May last year. However, according to Heitz today, “the investigating chamber considers that there are, at this stage, serious or concordant indications which justify that Gérard Depardieu remains indicted.”

According to AFP, Arnould, who was present at the Court of Appeal during the deliberations, said she did not wish to comment. Her attorney, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, said, “It is important to note that currently all the magistrates in charge of the case… believe that there are serious or concordant indications which suggest that Gérard Depardieu did indeed commit the acts of sexual assault and rape of which he is accused.”

One of France’s most famous actors, Depardieu was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar in 1991 for Cyrano de Bergerac and has won several César Awards. He recently starred in Xavier Giannoli’s Lost Illusions (Illusions Perdues) which was the major winner at last month’s Césars.