George Lopez, Josh Blue, Marilu Henner Among Guests For ‘Brain & Life’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE : George Lopez , comedian Josh Blue and actress Marilu Heller are among the first guests for podcast Brain & Life, which will explore the intersection of brain health and neurologic disease.

Set up by the American Academy of Neurology, the podcast will engage with neurology experts, celebrity advocates, and people whose lives are affected by neurologic conditions, including the aforementioned actors.

American comedian and actor Lopez, who suffered from a chronic kidney condition which led to a diagnosis of uremic neuropathy, is best known for starring in his self-produced ABC sitcom.

Veteran actress Henner, who has total recall memory (meaning she can remember specific details of virtually every day of her life since she was a child) is well known for roles in movie LA Story and series Taxi. Comedian Blue, who has cerebral palsy, was voted Last Comic Standing on the fourth season of NBC’s reality show Last Comic Standing.