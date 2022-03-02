George Clooney’s ‘The Boys In The Boat’ Adds ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Courtney Henggeler

EXCLUSIVE: Courtney Henggeler (Cobra Kai, Mom) has signed on to star alongside Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban and Hadley Robinson in The Boys in the Boat, director George Clooney’s latest film for MGM, Spyglass Media Group and Smokehouse Pictures.

The film scripted by Mark L. Smith (The Midnight Sky, The Revenant) is based on #1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s 2013 book of the same name. It tells the triumphant underdog story of the University of Washington men’s rowing team, who stunned the world by winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Henggeler is playing Hazel Ulbrickson, the wife of Edgerton’s Coach Ulbrickson, who leads the team to glory.

Clooney and Grant Heslov are producing under their Smokehouse Pictures banner, with Spyglass Media Group exec producing.

Henggeler is a series regular on Netflix’s global hit Cobra Kai, which is coming off its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series and recently wrapped production on its fifth season. On that show based on The Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen, she plays fan favorite Amanda LaRusso, the powerhouse wife of Ralph Macchio’s Daniel.

Henggeler memorably appeared on The Big Bang Theory as Missy, the twin sister of Jim Parsons’ Sheldon; and recurred on CBS’ Mom opposite Anna Faris and Allison Janney. She’s also appeared in such series as Jane the Virgin, Into the Dark, Bones, Happy Endings, Royal Pains, Franklin & Bash and NCIS, among others. Additional film credits include Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool and the comedy Friends with Benefits, in which she appeared opposite Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake.

Henggeler recently made her debut as a writer and executive producer on the Lifetime original movie, The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate, and is currently developing several other projects as a producer and screenwriter. She is represented by Mark Teitelbaum at Teitelbaum Artists Group, Bruce Gellman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller and The Gersh Agency.