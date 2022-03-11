You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Reacher’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart, Edging Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ To Give Amazon Prime Video Its First Weekly Win

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Discovery Shareholders Approve WarnerMedia Merger
Read the full story

Geena Davis To Star In CBS’ Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot

Geena Davis
Fox

Oscar-winner Geena Davis has been tapped as the co-lead for a CBS’ untitled mother-son legal drama pilot from Scott Prendergast, who wrote the script and executive produces, Deadline has confirmed.

Here’s the official logline: “Despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.”

Davis will star as Joan. She is a razor-sharp attorney and a self-made success who put herself through law school to support her three kids when her first husband died. Very controlling and always aware of appearances, Joan must rely on Todd, her least reliable child, when her 2nd marriage mysteriously unravels. And while she can’t condone Todd’s less than legal tactics, she’s impressed by his ability to sleuth out information. Is hiring Todd to work in her office a serious gamble?

Related Story

'Chicago Fire' Wins Wednesday Rating & Viewers; 'The Masked Singer' Return Ties With 'Survivor' Premiere

In addition to Prendergast, the pilot is executive produced by Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, and Julia Eisenman for Stage 29 Productions. CBS Studios is the studio.

Davis’ previous television credits include Family Ties, Commander and Chief, Coma, Grey’s Anatomy and GLOW. She won a Golden Globe for her work in Commander and Chief in 2006. Beyond television, Davis is known for her work in titles including The Accidental Tourist, Thelma & Louise, A League of Their Own, Cutthroat Island, The Long Kiss Goodnight, Stuart Little, Accidents Happen and In A World. She can also be seen in Ava opposite Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell. She won her first Oscar in 1989 for The Accidental Tourist, then was honored in 2019 with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The actress also continues to work on behalf of her institute (Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media), speaking out to improve the depiction of women in media. She executive produced and starred in the documentary This Changes Everything, which calls attention to and aims to reform gender disparity in Hollywood.

She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Katherine McClure at Hansen, Jacobson.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad