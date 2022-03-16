Sports Content Studio Game1 Appoints Kyle Convissar, Beverly Nuako & Will Flynn As VPs Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Sports content studio game1 has rounded out its executive team with the addition of Kyle Convissar, Beverly Nuako and Will Flynn as Vice Presidents of Development for both Scripted and Unscripted projects.

As a development executive and producer at game1, Convissar will work predominantly in scripted content, while undertaking a fair amount of work on the unscripted side. Nuako will develop and produce scripted film and television, focusing on both domestic and international stories, with Flynn leaning heavily into developing and producing scripted programming and long-form unscripted programming for film and TV. Each will report to game1 President & Chief Content Officer, Mark Ciardi.

“Our goal is to create best-in-class sports content that lives across the upper echelon of the content distribution landscape. The only way to achieve this objective is to assemble a world-class team that can develop and oversee the production of great sports stories,” said game1’s Co-Founder and Chairman, Basil Iwanyk. “The hires we’ve made recently get us much closer to that goal.”

“We are putting together a truly diverse and powerful team and we’re just getting started,” said Ciardi. “The company is uniquely positioned in all areas of the sports content realm, and I am incredibly excited to be part of building the best content team in the business.”

“Our goal is quite simple – to be as firmly stationed at the intersection of sports and Hollywood as possible,” added game1’s Co-Founder and CEO, Greg Economou. “Building a team that comes from each of those worlds is imperative – giving us intelligence, passion, and authenticity in everything we produce.”

Convissar joins the company from Select Films where he worked with Ciardi on a number of scripted and unscripted projects, engaging with such companies as Netflix, Hulu, Wayfarer Studios, and Disney. He’s previously worked on a multitude of projects, co-producing the film Chappaquiddick directed by John Curran, as well as the Disney film Safety directed by Reginald Hudlin. Nuako arrives from Sony Pictures, where she focused primarily on the production and development of features, having also previously worked at Matt Tolmach Productions. At Sony, she helped manage a slate of films that included Bullet Train, Woman King, Uncharted, Where the Crawdads Sing, and the Sony/Marvel and Jumanji franchises. Flynn joins game1 from its sister company, Thunder Road, having previously worked in CAA’s film division for four years. He’s most notably served as an exec producer on Ric Roman Waugh’s National Champions for STX, the upcoming Dev Patel pic Monkey Man for Bron Studios and David Mackenzie’s new film The Broker.

Game1 is a burgeoning studio that has maintained a mandate from its inception in 2020 to develop standout content across all formats, including feature films, scripted and unscripted television, digital and social content, as well as audio content and podcasts. In the process, it has teamed up with an array of blue-chip content partners—including some of the most recognizable athletes, professional sports franchises, leagues and media companies in the world. game1 released Halle Berry’s feature directorial debut Bruised on Netflix during Thanksgiving weekend, and saw it rise to the streamer’s #1 film slot. It also released Ric Roman Waugh’s National Champions in theaters in mid-December, with that title now available on premium channels.

Ciardi completed the Zachary Levi football drama American Underdog upon joining game1, watching that film go on to both critical and commercial success. Game1 has numerous additional projects either sold or in the process of selling across multiple major distribution platforms or networks, including several feature films and scripted television series, nearly a dozen unscripted television projects, as well as several digital and audio projects.