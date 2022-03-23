Gabrielle Union To Star In Season 3 Of Apple TV+’s Anthology Series ‘Truth Be Told’

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane, Cheaper by the Dozen) is set as a lead alongside Octavia Spencer in the third season of the anthology drama series Truth Be Told.

Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, Truth Be Told stars Spencer as podcaster ‘Poppy Scoville,’ who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the series provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

The upcoming season will see Poppy Scoville focus on a new case with Union starring as Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident.

With Spencer’s Poppy as the thread through the anthology series and a core cast around Spencer also staying on, each season tells a different story and features new stars opposite her. Season 1 had Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan; Season 2 starred Kate Hudson.

NAACP Image Award-winning Truth Be Told is created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Maisha Closson, who also serves as executive producer. In addition to starring, Spencer serves as executive producer alongside producing partner Brian Clisham via her company, Orit Entertainment. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce for Hello Sunshine, and Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping executive produce for Chernin Entertainment. Mikkel Nørgaard also serves as executive producer.

Union, who headlined BET’s Being Mary Jane and was the co-lead of L.A.’s Finest, currently stars in Disney+’s Cheaper By the Dozen remake. She is repped by Range Media, CAA and Lede.