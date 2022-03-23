Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias To Star In Netflix Animated Film ‘I, Chihuahua’; ‘Maya And The Three’s Jorge Gutiérrez Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Maya and the Three creator Jorge Gutiérrez has set I, Chihuahua as his first animated feature for Netflix, with actor and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias coming aboard to produce and star. (Check out never-before-seen concept art created for the feature below.)

Written by Gutiérrez, Doug Landale and Candie Kelty Langdale, I, Chihuahua is billed as the ultimate underdog tale of Chacho—a scrappy masked Luchador Chihuahua, who embarks on a hilarious and action-packed journey around the world to fight for his family. After learning his beloved home is in danger, Chacho dons a Lucha Libre mask to become Luchacho. Our masked underdog then enters an international fight tournament, competing against a hilarious and eclectic mix of animal fighters from all over the world, in the lead-up to a final, epic fight against the nefarious beast known as Chamuco, The Widow Maker. Iglesias will produce alongside Tim Yoon.

“I cannot wait for everyone to see this wonderful film that celebrates underdogs in and out of the ring! It has action, drama, laughs and twists & turns, like any great Lucha storyline movie should have,” said Iglesias. “When I first had the idea of a Lucha Libre cartoon, there was no one else I wanted to partner with other than Jorge Gutierrez. He has a brilliant mind that can expand this story in unimaginable ways.”

“After The Book of Life and the amazing experience on Maya and the Three, I’m now thrilled to collaborate with [VP, Animated Films] Melissa [Cobb], [VP, Animated Films] Gregg [Taylor], [Director, Animated Films] Tito [Ortiz] and all my friends at Netflix Animation on my follow up animated feature: I, Chihuahua! And to finally tag team a movie with my good friend and creative partner Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is a dream come true!” added Gutiérrez. “Our internationally epic and heartfelt film will be a hilarious love letter to Lucha Libre (Mexican wrestling) movies, fighting video games and underdog sports films. I don’t want to over promise but THIS WILL BE THE GREATEST MASKED CHIHUAHUA FILM EVER MADE! What a time to be alive!”

Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, performing to sold-out concerts around the world, and is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube, with almost a billion views and more than 25 million fans across social media. He is currently on his Gabriel “Fluffy” Back On Tour and will make history from May 6-7, as he becomes the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium—joining the likes of other legendary acts who have performed at the largest MLB stadium in the U.S., including Elton John, Madonna, Elvis Presley and more.

Iglesias previously collaborated with Gutiérrez as part of the cast of both The Book of Life and Maya and the Three and has also featured in such series as Disney+’s Monsters at Work and ABC’s Cristela, while leading his own Netflix sitcom, Mr. Iglesias. He has also lent his voice to animated (or partially animated) films including Space Jam: A New Legacy, UglyDolls, Ferdinand, The Star, Coco, The Nut Job and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, Smurfs: The Lost Village and Norm of the North. Additional film credits include Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and A Haunted House 2.

Gutiérrez is an Emmy- and Annie Award-winning animator, painter, voice actor, writer and director whose Mesoamerican fantasy series Maya and the Three debuted on Netflix last year. That series won two Annie Awards upon its premiere, including the prize for Best Children’s TV/Media, with Gutiérrez moving to expand his relationship with the streamer, in writing, directing and producing new animated films, series and interactive projects across preschool, kids & family and adult animation.

Born in Mexico City and raised in Tijuana, the CalArts graduate has completed various films, cartoons, and paintings exploring his love affair with Mexican pop and folk culture. He was the director and co-writer of the Guillermo Del Toro-produced animated feature The Book of Life for Fox, which earned him a 2014 Golden Globe Award nomination, and was also the writer-director behind the Emmy-nominated VR short Son of Jaguar for Google. Gutiérrez also created the multiple Emmy Award–winning animated series El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera for Nickelodeon, alongside his wife, Sandra Equihua.

Iglesias is represented by CAA, Arsonhouse Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum; Gutiérrez by WME and Chatrone; and Doug and Candie Landale by Gotham Group.