Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Becomes First Comedian To Sell Out Dodger Stadium; Massive May Show Set To Become Netflix Special

The biggest draw of the massive 11-night Netflix Is a Joke festival which begins next month in Los Angeles is not Kevin Hart, not Dave Chappelle and not Pete Davidson, but Southern California’s own Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, at least in terms of seats filled in one night.

Iglesias has officially sold-out Dodger Stadium, the largest MLB stadium in the U.S., on May 7th as part of the festival. Iglesias is the first comedian to perform at the storied venue and has now become the first comedian to sell it out. His performance will be taped for Iglesias’ third Netflix comedy special.

Dodger Stadium can hold 70,000 baseball fans, but the number of seats available for Iglesias’ show will likely be significantly less than that.

It’s still quite a feat. Kevin Hart is playing Crypto.com Arena as part of the fest. It holds 20,000. Dave Chappelle is doing four nights at the Hollywood Bowl, which has a capacity of 17,500 and, if he sold out all those dates, would put to 70,000 butts in seats. But there are plenty of tickets left for each of Chappelle’s shows, according to Ticketmaster.

Before the pandemic, live comedy performances featuring big names made the jump from venues that hold a few thousand people to arenas holding upwards of 20,000. In 2015, Hart drew 53,000 to Lincoln Financial Field in his hometown of Philadelphia. In 2009, Larry the Cable Guy went back to his native Nebraska to record a stand-up special called Tailgate Party for more than 53,000 at the University of Nebraska’s Memorial stadium. Iglesias’ Dodger Stadium gig could be in that realm, making it one of the biggest live comedy shows in U.S. history.

Iglesias is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube. His videos have nearly a billion views and his social media accounts boast more than 25 million fans.

Deadline broke the news last month that the comedian has joined the NBC multi-camera pilot Hungry as a series regular. Iglesias will play Danny, a big-hearted big buy who’s the life of the party. The series is executive produced by Demi Lovato and the pilot will be directed by multi-Emmy-winning sitcom helmer James Burrows. The cast also includes Ariel Winter, Valerie Bertinelli, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.