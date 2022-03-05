Friday Ratings: Ronda Rousey’s Return Leads Fox’s ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ To Win

Friday saw WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown on Fox pin the demo wars, scoring an 0.5 to easily top the night’s field.

The show was highlighted by superstar Ronda Rousey’s first in-ring appearance on the blue brand, as she confronted current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair ahead of their much-anticipated match-up at WrestleMania 38 on April 2.

At ABC, the special Putin’s War: The Battle To Save Ukraine came in with a solid 0.4, with its trailing 20/20 newsmag also coming in with an 0.4 for its portrait of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

CBS saw Undercover Boss slide in with an 0.4, as US Cellular boss Laurent LT Therivel was featured incognito with his company’s associates. That didn’t help the trailing Magnum P.I., which slumped to an 0.3, before the network rebounded with an 0.4 for Blue Bloods to cap the night.

The Blacklist on NBC was up a tick to 0.3 for yet another Raymond Reddington adventure, providing a strong lead-in to newsmag Dateine, which examined the juicy tale of snake dealer Ben Renick and scored an 0.4.

The CW saw Penn & Teller: Fool Us holding steady at an 0.1.