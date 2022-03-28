You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
French President Emmanuel Macron Congratulates ‘CODA’ Team On Oscar Win

France’s president Emmanuel Macron has celebrated the win of CODA at the Oscars last night by tweeting his congratulations to the filmmakers involved.

Sian Heder’s Apple TV+ movie is a remake of the French film La Famille Bélier, which was box office hit back in 2014.

French producer Philippe Rousselet, one of the creators of the original film, was behind the remake alongside Patrick Wachsberger, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Jerôme Seydoux.

Along with its Best Picture win, the film also scooped Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. The result made Apple TV+ the first streamer to win the Academy’s top prize.

“The film Coda, [an] adaptation of The Bélier family, won the Oscar for best film in Hollywood!” Read Macron’s Twitter statement, translated from the original French. “A big congratulations to its producers, French, and to the teams who make it a success abroad. With this film, they look at disability and the experience of caregivers.”

Here’s Macron’s tweet:

 

