French Hip-Hop Drama ‘Le Monde De Demain’ Scoops Series Mania International Competition Grand Prize

French hip-hop series Le Monde de Demain has scooped the Grand Prize at the Series Mania International Competition.

Announced at a ceremony tonight and presided over by Jury President Julia Sinkevych, Arte/Netflix’s TV series about the birth of the French rap movement beat off stiff competition from the likes of Michael Hirst’s Billy the Kid and Israel’s Fire Dance.

Based on an original idea by Katell Quillévéré and Hélier Cisterne, the show, which translates in English as World of Tomorrow, features the likes of JoeyStarr and DJ Détonateur S, who created a rebellious and euphoric form of expression and brought rap to France.

Yehuda Levi, lead in Fire Dance, won Best Actor and Michelle De Swarte won Best Actress for her performance in Sky/HBO’s The Baby.

Meanwhile, Discovery+ Sweden’s The Dark Heart won Best Series in the International Panorama, the Special Jury Prize was awarded to Germany’s Sunshine Eyes and BBC Scotland’s UK short-form drama Float won Best Series in the Short Formats division.

The Audience’s Prize was handed to UK network Channel 4’s The Birth of Daniel F Harris from End of the F***ing World producer Clerkenwell Films.

The awards capped off a week of screenings and panel sessions at the Lille forum and were overseen by a panel led by Ukrainian filmmaker Sinkevych along with director Marc Dugain, Valkyrie star Christian Berkel, Shtisel’s Shira Haas, Turkish screenwriter Berkun Oya and French author-composer-performer Yseult.

Series Mania Founder Laurence Herszberg said the public and professionals had “attended in record numbers,” with more than 70,000 participants and 3,300 accredited people joining from 64 countries.

She added: “While the highlights are numerous from this year for the Festival, Forum, and Lille Dialogues, I certainly want to acknowledge our Jury President and my dear friend, Ukrainian producer film producer Julia Sinkevych, who was truly an inspiration to everyone who met her.”