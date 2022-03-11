Freedman + Taitelman Law Firm Adds Four New Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Having proved a big winner for clients such as Gabrielle Union-Wade and Megyn Kelly Freedman + Taitelman LLP is now expanding the depth and scope of its partnership bench.

Miles Cooley has joined the Bryan Freedman and Michael Taitelman founded Century City law firm and Sean Hardy, Ben Marsh and Brian Turnauer have been promoted to partners.

“Mike Taitelman and I are in our 25th year at the firm trying to be better every day,” Freedman told Deadline of the four new partners. “There is no question that today we are better in welcoming our new partner Miles Cooley to the firm and promoting Sean Hardy, Brian Turnauer and Ben Marsh as our new partners,” the Hollywood heavyweight attorney added. “We cannot wait for what comes next!”

Formerly a partner in the LA offices of DLA Piper, Berkeley School of Law, grad Cooley has represented the likes Curtis “50 Cent” Curtis, Rihanna, and hip hop kingpin Jay-Z, as well as other entertainment industry clients.

Certified as a player agent by the National Basketball Players’ Association, seasoned civil litigator Turnauer focuses on entertainment employment matters and celebrity threat assessment. In the latter capacity, the lawyer has worked closely with dedicated units in the FBI and LAPD. Turnauer has been at Freedman + Taitelman for nine years.

Having worked closely with Freedman on lawsuits involving the Paradigm Talent Agency, the Judge Judy show and more, litigator Hardy straddles specialities of executive exit packages and courtroom battle. Hardy has been at the firm for five years.

Centering on real estate, business and employment dust-ups for corporate and Tinseltown clients, Marsh has earned a reputation as a hard edged advocate. Marsh has been at F + T for four years.

With Freedman retained by pink slipped CNN anchor Chris Cuomo late last year and the blast radius expanding with the recent sudden resignations of cable newser boss Jeff Zucker and PR chief and ex-Andrew Cuomo aide Allison Gollust, the firm could soon find itself in an all-hands-on-deck situation.

In that light, and a very unlawyerly spirit of style, check out below the graphics Freedman + Taitelman put together for their new partners: