Fred Sirieix Launches Production Label Canard & Unveils First Commission

Fred Sirieix, the French TV host known for fronting UK series First Dates and Remarkable Places To Eat, is launching his own production label, Canard, backed by All3Media-controlled Objective Media Group.
Canard’s first commission is Fred’s Last Resort (working title) for E4, an 8×60 series in which Sirieix will recruit 10 young people at a crossroads in their lives and throw them into a life changing, highly demanding role in the exacting world of luxury, high-end hotel hospitality.
This initial greenlight, a co-production with Betty TV, forms part of an exclusive partnership with OMG for unscripted formats which will see Canard co-produce with companies in the group.
Sirieix said, “I love TV and presenting. It’s a pleasure for me to work with talented people on so many great series. I am so grateful for the chance to develop my own ideas. It’s a dream come true to see them come to life. Vive Canard.”
Layla Smith, Objective Media Group Chief Executive Officer, said “Working with Fred is ‘fantastique’ – his enthusiasm and passion for concept creation is inspiring and we look forward to creating brilliant ideas and series together.”
