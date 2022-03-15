Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff.

The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the FBI.

The planted spinoff, headlined by Nash, follows the premise of The Rookie, which stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD.

In the two embedded pilot episodes, Officer John Nolan (Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark (Nash) when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station.

Faison will play Christopher “Cutty” Clark, a man whose dreams were shattered when he was falsely imprisoned in the ’80s. He worked hard to put his life back together after he was exonerated. Cutty is a proud, no-nonsense man with a subversive sense of humor.

Foster guest stars as Special Agent Casey Fox, and Solis is Special Agent Matthew Garza in the offshoot co-created and written by Hawley and Winter.

Known for his work in The Wire, Banshee, Coming to America and Do the Right Thing, Faison recently landed a Gotham Award and an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his portrayal of the title character in the Gravitas Ventures and HBO Max film The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain. Faison was a series regular in NBC’s The Village. He recently guest-starred in CBS’ Bull and also was seen in a supporting role in Amazon feature I’m Your Woman. Faison is repped by Vanguard Management.