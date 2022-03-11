Frank Grillo To Star In Wonderfilm Thriller ‘Dirty’

EXCLUSIVE: Frank Grillo is set to headline the thriller Dirty from Wonderfilm. Nick Vallelonga is directing the pic, which is based on a script he wrote. The plot is under wraps.

Wonderfilm’s Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon are producing. Stien Davis and Chris Neville will executive produce for Wonderfilm. Mike Hatton is producing for Ton of Hats. Vallelonga is also producing.

“We were so thrilled that Frank loved this script as much as we did,” Saxon and Bowler said. “We’ve been lucky to work with him on two pictures recently and are amazed at his talent and total commitment to his roles. Nick has written a gripping script and we’re looking forward to seeing Frank bring the character to life.”

The film is in pre-production in Atlantic City, NJ. Principal photography begins April 11.

Grillo is best known for his performances in the Captain America and Purge franchises and most recently was seen in the action thriller Cop Shop. He most recently wrapped as the title character on the Wonderfilm biopic Lamborghini, based on the life story of Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini.

He is repped by Creative Artists Agency, Management 360, Paul Hastings and 42West.

Wonderfilm Media recently wrapped the supernatural horror Lullaby, directed by John Leonetti, with Alcon, in Toronto.

