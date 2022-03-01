XYZ Films Acquires North American Rights To Horror-Thriller ‘Man’s Son’ Starring Frank Grillo

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has acquired North American rights to the upcoming horror-thriller Man’s Son, starring Frank Grillo and to be directed by his son, Remy Grillo, with plans for a domestic release either later this year or early next year.

The story surrounds a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality… Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult leader (Grillo)’s sinister plot.

Josh Plasse and Brev Moss wrote the script for the project that Dare Angel is producing in partnership with Mi Nene, which will go before cameras in Yucca Valley, California this month. Plasse, Shakira Barrera, Conor Allyn, Johnny James Fiore, Benjamin Anderson, Jake Allyn and Fabio Lo Fria are producing, with Nidal Kahl, Bobby McMichael, Chido Nwokocha and Dennis Echelberger exec producing.

“Remy’s vision for this terrifying, grounded thriller had us hooked from the start,” said XYZ’s Pip Ngo. “As a company that built its brand working with emerging genre filmmakers, we could not be more excited to bring this film to audiences all over North America.”

“Charles Manson is a staple of pop culture to this day. But while many stories have been told about him, XYZ Films and I wanted to explore where the children of Manson’s following stand in modern day,” added Remy Grillo. “There is a dangerously close relevance between Manson’s ideology and today’s political and social atmosphere, and we believe it is time to resurrect the conversation.”

XYZ Films is a producer, financier, and distributor founded by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian in 2008 that has recently expanded into talent management, working with a global roster of filmmakers. Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, the company has had a standout run of releases, with six movies reaching #1 on Netflix (including recent productions Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, and Synchronic starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan) and several titles reaching #1 on TVOD charts (including films The Silencing and Alone). Since its inception, it has produced such genre hits as The Raid franchise from Gareth Evans, Karyn Kusama’s The Invitation, Panos Cosmatos’ Mandy, and Macon Blair’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.

XYZ Films’ Ngo and James Emanuel Shapiro negotiated the domestic distribution deal for Man’s Son with Margate House Films’ Anderson, Conor Allyn and Jake Allyn on behalf of the filmmakers.