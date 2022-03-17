Francis Lawrence To Direct ‘Stalag-X’ For New Republic Pictures, About:Blank Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Francis Lawrence is set to direct the feature take of Kevin J. Anderson and Steven L. Sears’ Stalag-X following New Republic Pictures winning the graphic novel’s rights.

New Republic Founder Brian Oliver and President Bradley Fischer are producing alongside about:blank’s Lawrence and Cameron MacConomy. Joy Wilkinson will adapt the IP.

Stalag-X tells the story of a reclusive human soldier imprisoned in an alien POW camp on a harsh distant planet in the midst of a decade-long interstellar conflict. Believing that his mind holds the key to turning the tide in the war, the alien Krael force him to endure mind-bending experiments that rip into the deepest recesses of his traumatic memories, which they hope will yield an answer to the question: what is human?

“When I first read Stalag-X, I was immediately drawn to the rich, unique world that Kevin and Steven created. I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Joy to bring their graphic novel to life on screen alongside Brian and Brad, who, as champions of bold storytelling, are the perfect partners for this,” Lawrence told Deadline.

Sears and Anderson have been friends and creative collaborators for over 20 years. Sears is a Writer/Producer in TV whose work spans many hit TV shows such as The A-Team, Superboy, Swamp Thing, Raven, Xena-Warrior Princess, Sheena, and many others, as well as the development of new series with the major networks and studios. His literary work includes contributions to Jeff Sturgeon’s Last Cities of Tomorrow and Aliens vs. Predators-Ultimate Prey anthologies.

Anderson is a No. 1 internationally bestselling author with over 24 million books in print. He is best known for his work in the Dune universe with Brian Herbert, as well as Star Wars, X-Files, Batman and Superman and many original series. He has written for Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Boom!, and has edited many anthologies. He served as special consultant on the Denis Villeneuve film Dune and is co-producer on the upcoming TV series Dune: The Sisterhood.

about:blank is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson. Sears is repped by Matthew Sugarman at Weintraub Tobin. Kevin J. Anderson is repped by Matthew Sugarman at Weintraub Tobin and Eric Williams at Zero Gravity Management. Wilkinson is repped by CAA and Berlin Associates.

Lawrence signed a first-look deal with New Republic Pictures and his about:blank production company. The company is currently in post production on the Netflix film Slumberland, starring Jason Momoa. Other current projects include Justin Haythe’s The Serpent Queen at Starz and the Apple TV+ series See. Additionally, about:blank has a number of film and television projects in development with Netflix, Apple TV+, Lionsgate, and Sony Pictures. Lawrence’s work on the Hunger Games franchise includes directing three out of the four movies: Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part 1, Part 2 all culminating with over $2.2 billion at the global box office. Additional directing feature credits include Red Sparrow, Constantine and I Am Legend.