Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Pays Tribute To Colleagues In Ukraine: “The Loss And Pain We Feel Is Enormous”

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin paid tribute to Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, the journalists who were killed in Ukraine this week, as well as to correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was seriously injured.

“The loss and pain we feel is enormous, but if ever there were a time that the world needed journalists, reporters risking their lives to tell these stories, to tell the truth, it’s now,” Griffin said on Special Report with Bret Baier on Tuesday (video here), holding back tears. “Without a free press, the autocrats win. We will redouble our efforts to honor these colleagues and all reporters in harm’s way tonight.”

Baier also paid tribute to Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova. He called Zakrzewski, a longtime Fox News cameraman, a “legend” who was in and out of war zones.

“Pierre was a steady presence in uncertain times,” Baier said. “When a correspondent or producer arrived and saw Pierre waiting for them, they knew they were in good hands, because he could do just about anything.” He added that Zakrzewski had “extraordinary ability to do his work under incredible pressure, and without sleep.” Amy Kellogg, Baier noted, said that Zakrzewski “was warm and generous with his time and he was a rare breed of war reporter who never got jaded.” Baier also said that Kuvshynova was only 24 years old and working as a consultant for the network. “Our correspondents and producers say she was hard working, funny, kind and brave,” Baier said.

Hall is safely out of Ukraine, and is “alert and in good spirits,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a memo to staff on Wednesday.

Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova were killed when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire near Kyiv. Hall was with them as they reported on the Russian invasion.