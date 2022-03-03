Fox Audio Network Inks Advertising, Distribution Deal With Spotify’s Megaphone

Fox Audio Network, which combines all of Fox’s news, sports and entertainment podcasts, has inked a comprehensive advertising and distribution deal with Megaphone, a Spotify company, as the exclusive hosting platform for its growing slate.

Fox Corp. created Fox Audio Network to capture the collective audience across the growing slate of Fox original audio content, which currently includes more than 60 podcasts.

Fox Audio Network advertising will be managed by the Fox ad sales team, with additional inventory being sold through the Spotify Audience Network. Megaphone will help the network monetize, measure and grow podcast content and audiences, Fox said.

The Network includes over forty news podcasts (The Fox News Radio Hourly Newscast, Bret Baier’s All-Star Panel, The Will Cain Podcast, The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum, The Five Podcast). A new addition, The Fox Business Tax Tips Podcast debuts today.

Upcoming from Fox Sports podcasts is What’s Wright with Nick Wright, featuring the veteran host of Fox Sports’ morning show First Things First, which debuts March 15. Fox Sports podcasts saw over 60M downloads in 2021, led by Club Shay Shay, hosted by Shannon Sharpe.

Other upcoming offerings include It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper from TMZ, Outkick The Show with Clay Travis. and Outkick 360, Wesley, a serialized podcast narrated by Tom Rinaldi from Fox Sports and a Fox Weather podcast.

All of the Fox Audio Network podcasts will continue to be found on each of their respective platforms as well as wherever listeners download their favorite podcasts.