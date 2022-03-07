Former NBCUniversal Exec Shanon Smith Joins The Content Group

EXCLUSIVE: Shanon Smith, who was part of the launch team of the Oxygen network, has joined Shaq Life producer The Content Group.

Smith, who was previously VP, Production and Operations at NBCU, joins the Asylum Entertainment Group production company as SVP, Production. She will oversee all physical operations and will be responsible for the company’s production slate.

She reports to TCG President Jodi Flynn and AEG President and Chief Strategy Officer Ryann Lauckner.

Separately, Sandra Young has been named VP, Current Production and Partnerships. Reporting to SVP, Content James Macnab, she will works across productions under TCG companies, including Breaklight Pictures, Big City TV and 72 Steps Media. Prior to joining TCG, Young was Oxygen’s Senior Director of Current Programming & Development,

The Content Group recently produced season two of Shaq Life for TNT as well as American Cartel and Detective Diaries for Discovery+, Doubling Down with the Derricos for TLC and has Sins of the Amish coming up for Peacock.

“Shanon and Sandra are both highly esteemed veterans who bring tremendous experience to The Content Group,” said Jodi Flynn, President of TCG. “They are brilliant leaders who’ve established enduring relationships throughout the industry and are integral as we continue to grow at such a fast pace.”