‘For All Mankind’s Sonya Walger To Star In Horror-Thriller ‘New Life’

EXCLUSIVE: Sonya Walger (For All Mankind) has signed on to star alongside Hayley Erin (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) and Tony Amendola (Annabelle) in the horror-thriller, New Life.

The film from writer-director John Rosman centers around a deadly cat and mouse game in the Pacific Northwest. Walger will play Elsa, a brilliant “fixer” assigned to capture a mysterious woman on the run. As the snare of the pursuit tightens, Elsa must fight her own secret battle with ALS to stay on top of the explosive case, before it reaches an apocalyptic endgame. Justin Ross (The Old Ways, The Mortuary Collection) and Mike Marchlewski are serving as the pic’s producers.

Walger is perhaps best known for her turn as astronaut Molly Cobb on the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind, which wrapped production on its third season late last year. She has also appeared in such series as Get Shorty, The Catch, Power, Parenthood, In Treatment, Lost and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, among others. Additional film credits include Clementine and Admission.

Walger also recently released the latest season of her podcast Bookish, in which guests such as William H. Macy and Damon Lindeloff discuss the five books most formative to their lives. She is represented by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.