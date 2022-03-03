‘Flip Or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa & Christina Haack Ink New Talent Deals With HGTV

Flip Or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are staying in business with HGTV. The home reno experts have signed new multi-year talent deals with the cable network.

In addition to Flip or Flop, El Moussa and Haack each helm top-rated solo series, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast, which they will continue their work on.

Slated to premiere in late 2022, the new season of Christina on the Coast will focus on Haack, the busy mom of three as she faces relatable, everyday challenges, while also managing a booming design business and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, slated to premiere in early 2023, will feature the newly remarried real estate and house flipping expert—and active dad of two—as he spends another season coaching and mentoring first-time flippers. In the meantime, new episodes of Flip or Flop air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”

Previous seasons of Flip or Flop, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast also are available to stream on discovery+.