‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’: Ralph Adriel Johnson & Brian Miskell Join FX Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ralph Adriel Johnson (Law & Order: SVU) and Brian Miskell (Sharper) are set for heavily recurring roles opposite Jesse Eisenberg in FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble, a limited-series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling debut novel, which will stream on Hulu. Lizzy Caplan, Claire Danes, Adam Brody and Joy Suprano also star.

Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Johnson plays Logan and Miskell is Clay. They are both fellows at the hospital and work with Toby (Eisenberg).

Brodesser-Akner serves as a writer of the limited series and executive produces along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant as well as Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris who will also direct the first block of the series. Fleishman Is in Trouble is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney TV Studios.

Johnson’s previous credits include Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, The Blacklist and Madam Secretary. He’s repped by KMR and managed by Michal Zecher at MZ.MGMT.NY.

Miskell will be seen in the upcoming Apple/A24 film Sharper. His previous credits include FX comedy pilot Compliance and the Broadway revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery. Miskell is repped by Stewart Talent.