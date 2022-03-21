‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’: Michael Gaston Joins FX Limited Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Gaston (For Life) has signed on for a recurring role in FX’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. He’s set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Claire Danes, Adam Brody and Joy Suprano.

The series created by Taffy Brodesser-Akner adapts her bestselling debut novel of the same name. It centers on recently-separated forty-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Gaston will play Dr. Bartuck, Toby’s imposing boss at the hospital who is all handshakes and fundraising winks. Brodesser-Akner serves as a writer on the series and is exec producing it alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, and the creative duo of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, who are also directing the first block of episodes. ABC Signature is producing the show, which will be available exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Gaston will also soon be seen in the Apple TV+ series Five Days at Memorial. He’s also appeared in series including For Life, The Good Lord Bird, Blindspot, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Power, The Man in the High Castle, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Madam Secretary, The Leftovers, Murder in the First, TURN: Washington’s Spies, The Mentalist, Mad Men, Damages and Fringe, among others. His numerous feature credits include First Reformed, Bridge of Spies, Inception and Cop Land.

Gaston is represented by APA and Principal Entertainment LA.