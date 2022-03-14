You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
'Fleabag' Exec Lydia Hampson Joins Sister & Signs First-Look Amazon Deal

Lydia Hampson, the Fleabag exec and former Amazon Studios Head of UK Scripted, has joined Chernobyl indie Sister and struck a first-look deal with her former employer.

Any shows made as part of the deal will be developed and produced for Amazon Prime. Hampson will also work on The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies, a co-production for the BBC and Amazon. The con-man thriller is written by Penny and Ginny Skinner and is currently in pre-production, with filming starting later this year. Sister is also making Amazon’s adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s The Power.

Hampson will work with Sister’s teams in London, LA and Manchester, building on the UK drama indie’s successful offerings such as Sky’s Chernobyl and BBC Two/Netflix’s Giri/Haji.

She developed a number of shows for Amazon while Head of UK Scripted and was previously an exec for Fleabag producer Two Brothers, where she produced the first season and exec produced the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s smash comedy.

Sister Joint Creative Director of Scripted Naomi de Pear said: “We’ve been admirers for some time and her taste, track-record and talent are second-to-none.”

