Filming Kicks Off On BBC/ HBO’s ‘Rain Dogs’ From New Writer Cash Carraway, Starring Daisy May Cooper

EXCLUSIVE: HBO has come on board to co-produce BBC’s Rain Dogs from new writer Cash Carraway. This Country’s Daisy May Cooper plays the lead in the project, which has started filming in Bristol, UK.

The show from Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films stars Cooper as writer and single mother Costello Jones, whose love for her daughter and passionate friendships are thwarted by poverty and prejudice.

Jack Farthing, Fleur Tashjiian and Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo also feature in the eight-parter, which is written and exec produced by emerging voice Carraway. The commission came on a slate of BBC shows from other emerging voices including Candice Carty-Williams and Dolly Alderton and the show represents the latest co-production between the BBC and HBO, following the likes of Gentleman Jack and The Girl Before.

“We are so delighted to be working with the extraordinarily talented Cash on this highly original tale of friendship, love and creativity,” said Sid Gentle exec Sally Woodward Gentle.

Woodward Gentle is also exec producing alongside Lee Morris and Jo McLellan. Lead director is Richard Laxton and director is Jennifer Perrott. Co-producer is Henrietta Colvin and producer is Ciara McIlvenny. BBC Studios is distributing internationally.

