‘Feeling Randy’: Reid Miller, Jonathan Silverman, Marguerite Moreau & Chris Mulkey Board Coming-Of-Age Comedy From Director Dean Lent

EXCLUSIVE: Reid Miller (Joe Bell), Jonathan Silverman (Good Girls), Marguerite Moreau (Wet Hot American Summer) and Chris Mulkey (Twin Peaks) have signed on to star in the indie Feeling Randy, marking the solo directorial debut of veteran cinematographer Dean Lent.

The film inspired by Lent’s own youth follows Randy (Miller), who amid family turmoil, heads off with his high school buds on a road trip to uncover their emerging sexuality in 1970s California. Silverman and Moreau will play Randy’s parents, with Mulkey as his understanding teacher. Richard Riehle, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Kerrice Brooks, Shane Almagor, Blaine Kern III and O. Hibbs Wyman will round out the cast.

Lent penned the script, with Salome Breziner on board to produce under her Semblance banner. Production is underway in the Los Angeles area.

Miller is best known for starring alongside Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s drama Joe Bell for Roadside Attractions. He’s also previously appeared in such series as You and The Fosters. He’ll next appear in Michael Maren’s comedy Shriver, with Zach Braff, Peyton List, Wendie Malick, Michael Shannon and more; Ben Epstein’s drama Who Are You People, with Alyssa Milano, Devon Sawa and Yeardley Smith; Colton Tran’s horror pic The Bell Keeper; and the Netflix comedy Boo, Bitch.

Silverman is perhaps best known for his turn as Richard Parker in Ted Kotcheff’s classic comedy, Weekend at Bernie’s. He’s also featured in films including Frank and Ava, Snatched, Conception, Little Big League, Death Becomes Her and Caddyshack II. His TV credits include Good Girls, Salvation and Greek.

Moreau is perhaps best known for her turns as Katie in the Wet Hot American Summer franchise and as Connie in The Mighty Ducks franchise. She’s also appeared in such series as Grey’s Anatomy, Shameless, Parenthood and The O.C., and in films including Paddleton, Douchebag and Mighty Joe Young.

Mulkey is known for turns in series including Mr. Corman, Castle Rock, Liberty Crossing, Boardwalk Empire and Twin Peaks, and in such films as On the Basis of Sex, Gloria Bell, Gotti, Truth, Whiplash, Captain Phillips and The Purge.

