‘FBI’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Tie With Slightly Down ‘This Is Us’ For Top Tuesday Demo; ‘Name That Tune’ Returns Down From Previous Opener

There were three primetime winners Tuesday evening, with two belonging to CBS. While FBI and This Is Us returned to top the night, as they usually do on Tuesdays, FBI: Most Wanted rose to join the top titles.

Per fast affiliates, those top three titles earned a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo. FBI (0.6, 7.26 million viewers) remained steady once again from the previous week. The CBS flagship series also nabbed the evening’s most viewers. This Is Us (0.6, 4.044M) fell one tenth from the previous episode, while FBI: Most Wanted (0.6, 5.69M) ticked up.

That said, here’s the ratings breakdown by hour:

FBI won the 8 p.m. hour and was followed in demo rating by Judge Steve Harvey (0.4, 3.09), which was stable and ABC’s winner. NBC’s Young Rock (0.3, 2.06M) fell one tenth in the demo and Mr. Mayor (0.3, 1.78M) was consistent. After taking a week off for the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Fox brought back The Resident (0.4, 3.07M) as its winning title. Superman & Lois (0.1, 0.69M) matched its demo but fell slightly in viewers and won the night for The CW.

This Is Us, which was NBC’s top program, bested FBI: International (0.5, 6.05M). The latest Abbott Elementary (0.4, 2.41M) tied with the season 2 premiere of Name That Tune (0.4, 1.80M) on Fox. Name That Tune took a pretty large dip, three tenths down in the demo, from its series premiere in 2021 (0.7, 3.04M). Naomi (0.1, 0.48M) was stable. Also in the same hour was a steady black-ish (0.3, 1.62M).

At 10 p.m. hour, FBI: Most Wanted bested The Thing About Pam (0.3, 2.48M) and To Tell The Truth (0.3, 1.96M).

On Wednesday NBC will be in repeats. ABC will tout reruns for the first two hours but will feature 24 Months That Changed the World – A Special Edition of 20/20, a two-year retrospective of the Covid-19 pandemic.