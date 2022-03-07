Famke Janssen, Brett Gelman, Sharlto Copley & More Join Action-Thriller ‘Boy Kills World’ From Producer Sam Raimi

EXCLUSIVE: Famke Janssen (X-Men franchise), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Sharlto Copley (District 9), Quinn Copeland (Peacock’s Punky Brewster) and twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti (Big Little Lies) have joined the cast of Boy Kills World, an upcoming action-thriller produced by Sam Raimi and more.

They’re set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Bill Skarsgård, Yayan Ruhian, Jessica Rothe, Andrew Koji and Isaiah Mustafa.

Based on an original idea by German filmmaker Moritz Mohr, who here makes his feature directorial debut, Boy Kills World is billed as a one-of-a-kind action spectacle set in a dystopian fever dream reality. It centers on Boy (Skarsgård), a deaf mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, Boy escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death. Portraying the film’s antagonists—the Van Der Koy family—are Janssen as matriarch Hilda, Gelman as Gideon and Copley as Glen. Copeland will play a character known as Mina, with the Crovetti twins portraying a young version of Skarsgård’s Boy.

Arend Remmers (Sløborn) and Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury: The Movie) penned the script. Raimi and Zainab Azizi are producing through Raimi Productions, with Roy Lee for Vertigo Entertainment, Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn for Nthibah Pictures, and Alex Lebovici for Hammerstone Studios, with Stuart Manashil and Dan Kagan also serving as producers. Reza Brojerdi of Ventaro Film and Andrew Childs are exec producing, with CAA Media Finance representing the film’s domestic distribution rights.

“BOY KILLS WORLD is rich with unique and exciting characters,” said Lebovici. “The cast we’ve assembled is a tremendous line-up of talent who are perfect for the roles they have taken on. We look forward to collaborating with them and bringing this story to life.”

Janssen is perhaps best known for her turn as Jean Grey (aka Phoenix) in films including X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, The Wolverine and X-Men: Days of Future Past. The actress has also appeared in features including Redeeming Love, Asher, Taken 1, 2 and 3, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, The Wackness, Hide and Seek, I Spy and Rounders. Her TV credits include How to Get Away with Murder, When They See Us, The Blackist, The Blacklist: Redemption, Hemlock Grove and Nip/Tuck. She’ll also soon be seen in Avan Jogia’s feature directorial debut Door Mouse and Tomasz Baginski’s Knights of the Zodiac.

Gelman is known for portraying former investigative journalist Murray Bauman in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, and will reprise his role in its anticipated fourth season. He’s also appeared in series including Inside Job, Mr. Mercedes, Fleabag, Camping, Another Period, Love, Twin Peaks and Blunt Talk, among many others. His film credits include Like Father, Wild Nights with Emily, Lemon, Wilson, Joshy, Jobs, A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas, 30 Minutes or Less and The Other Guys. He’ll next be seen in in Peter Sollett’s Netflix pic Metal Lords and Columbia Pictures’ adaptation of the children’s book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, among other projects.

Copley is best known for turns in the films District 9, Chappie and Hardcore Henry, portrays Unabomber Ted Kaczynski in the recently-released film Ted K, and will soon appear in the long-awaited second season of Netflix’s Russian Doll. He’s also previously featured in films including Gringo, Maleficent, Oldboy, Elysium and The A-Team, and in the PlayStation Network series Powers.

Copeland is known for her turn as Izzy in Peacock’s reboot of the hit ’90s series Punky Brewster. Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti both starred in David E. Kelley’s critically acclaimed series Big Little Lies, and will soon be seen opposite Naomi Watts in the crime drama Goodnight Mommy, based on the 2014 Australian film of the same name.

Raimi Productions’ upcoming releases include the sci-fi thriller 65, starring Adam Driver, which is set for release by Columbia Pictures; the supernatural horror film Umma, starring Sandra Oh, for Sony Pictures; and Every House Is Haunted, which is set for release on Netflix. Vertigo Entertainment will soon release Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, in which she stars alongside Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Nthibah Pictures just released the romance Redeeming Love based on the international bestseller by Francine Rivers, with Hammerstone Studios’ latest release being Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Janssen is represented by APA, The Artists Partnership in the UK and LINK Entertainment; Gelman by Management 360, ICM Partners and Schreck Rose Dapello; Copley by WME and Fourward; Copeland by the Carson-Adler Agency and Take 3 Talent; and Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti by Osbrink Talent Agency, Industry Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.