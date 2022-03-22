Oscar Winner Estelle Parsons Boards Daniel Talbott’s Indie Drama ‘I Look To You’

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde) has signed on to star alongside Samantha Soule and Wendy vanden Heuvel in I Look To You, an upcoming indie feature written and directed by Daniel Talbott (Midday Black Midnight Blue).

The drama centers on New York transplant Chloe (Soule), who after the sudden death of her wife, ends up in an inpatient treatment program for extreme grief and depression. Once released, the only place she has left to go is the home of her estranged mother (Vanden Heuvel) in coastal Washington. Structured on the five stages of grief, the film chronicles the tenuous journey of a deeply broken mother-and-daughter relationship and faces down the question, “Can you ever really go home?” Parsons will play Elizabeth, the grandmother of Soule’s Chloe.

Lovell Holder (The End of Us, Working Man) and Addie Johnson Talbott are producing alongside Daniel Talbott.

Parsons won her Oscar in 1968 for her turn as Blanche in Arthur Penn’s Bonnie and Clyde, landing a second nom in 1969 for Paul Newman’s Rachel, Rachel. The actress has recently appeared on ABC’s The Conners as Roseanne Conner’s mother, Beverly, and on series including Roseanne and Grace and Frankie. She’s also previously featured in such series as Frasier and All in the Family. Additional film credits include Diane, Dick Tracy, Two People and I Walk the Line.

For Talbott and Soule, I Look To You comes on the heels of the feature Midday Black Midnight Blue, which they wrote and directed. The drama starring two-time Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever (Godless, Nurse Jackie), Will Pullen (Netflix’s The Unforgivable, Greyhound), Chris Stack and Soule recently completed post-production.

Parsons is represented by Paradigm; Talbott by CAA and Signature Ltd.; and Soule by CESD and Gasparro Management.