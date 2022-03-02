Emile Hirsch To Star In Crime Thriller ‘Gemini Lounge’ From ‘Rush Hour’ Producer Arthur Sarkissian

EXCLUSIVE: Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) has signed on to star in the crime thriller Gemini Lounge, marking the first feature from producer Rush Hour producer Arthur Sarkissian’s new media and entertainment company Global Ascension Studios.

In the film directed by Danny A. Abeckaser (Mob Town), demoted detective Bobby Belucci (Hirsch) is given the opportunity to go undercover and take down the mob’s most ruthless killer, but his life and only chance at redemption spiral out of control as he loses himself in the role.

Global Ascension is producing in partnership with Abeckaser’s 2B Films and Kyle Stefanski’s Wild7 Films.

“My goal with Global Ascension is to create quality films that attract the top talent in the industry, and I’m thrilled that Emile has signed on to play in the lead role in Gemini Lounge, for which he is perfectly cast,” said Sarkissian, who heads up global production for Global Ascension.

“I have deep ties with Emile, both as a friend and as an artist,” added Abeckaser. “When I explained to him about Gemini Lounge, our collaboration with Global Ascension, and the studio’s mission to make quality films by talented storytellers, it didn’t take much convincing to have him join the project. Emile is one of the most gifted actors in Hollywood, and I cannot wait to see what he does with the role of Bobby Belucci.”

Hirsch perhaps is best known for his SAG Award-nominated turn as Chris McCandless in Sean Penn’s 2007 film Into the Wild. The actor also appeared in films including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Midnight in the Switchgrass, The Comeback Trail, Savages, The Darkest Hour, Milk, Speed Racer, Alpha Dog, Lords of Dogtown and The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys, among other projects. His latest film, The Immaculate Room, co-starring Kate Bosworth, announced its sale last week, on the heels of his Best Actor win at the Mammoth Film Festival. He appears next in Run, Dig, Helen’s Dead, State of Consciousness The Price We Pay.

Sarkissian partnered with CEO D.A. Chan and President Joshua Macciello to launche Global Ascension Studios following the successful release of more than 20 films, including those in the Rush Hour franchise, over a period of 30 years. As previously announced, the company will produce both live-action and animated releases for all media platforms. Sarkissian’s recent releases include The Foreigner with Jackie Chan, and The Protégé, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton and Maggie Q. Sarkissian’s most recent project is Memory, starring Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce and Monica Belucci, for Open Road Films.

Hirsch is represented by UTA.