Elvis Will Be In The Building: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Film Set For Cannes Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has firmed a splashy Cannes premiere for Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann-directed epic story about the relationship between Elvis Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker that shook up the world of rock ‘n’ roll forever.

No specific date yet, but the film is locked in for a Palais bow, sources said. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Austin Butler plays Presley and Tom Hanks plays Parker, the man who discovered the singer and turned him into a world-famous star — taking half of his earnings for his trouble. Watch the Elvis trailer here.

This has been in the air for a while, but Deadline can confirm it is definitely happening.

Austin Butler in ‘Elvis’ Warner Bros.

The film will open June 24 through Warner Bros, and the Cannes bow ought to get Elvis off to a flying start for the studio, coming on the heels of the blockbuster grosses of The Batman. It will be a grand party for Luhrmann, who found out days before start of production that Hanks had come down with Covid — a seismic event that presaged the shutdown of all Hollywood shoots as the global pandemic hit. Hanks had been the first major star to be hit with the virus.

Luhrmann wrote the film with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, and he produced with Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss.

No comment from Warner Bros., but expect Elvis to be part of the lineup when the festival announces shortly.