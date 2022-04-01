Consulting Producer Elisabeth Finch Takes Personal Leave from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Another big exit on Grey’s Anatomy. Consulting producer Elisabeth Finch, whose medical and personal history is under scrutiny, is going on personal leave from the ABC show.

“I will always remain one of Grey’s Anatomy’s biggest fans,” according to a statement provided to Deadline. “I loved the show from day one and had the honor to write for it since season 11. The proudest moment of my career was watching survivors of rape receive the episode ‘Silent All These Years.’ Grey’s Anatomy is one big-hearted, brilliant family. As hard as it is to take some time away right now, I know it is more important that I focus on my own family and my health. I’m immensely grateful to Disney, ABC, and Shondaland for allowing me to do so and for supporting me through this very difficult time.”

Earlier this month, The Ankler questioned Finch’s medical history and some of her past claims like how she was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, how she lost a kidney and part of her leg but was then misdiagnosed, and how she had endured verbal and sexual abuse by a male director while writing for The Vampire Diaries.

The Los Angeles law firm of Lavely & Singer, which represents Finch, said that “Ms. Finch will not disclose her private health matters. Likewise, she will not speak about her pending divorce from her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, or comment on any statements that Ms. Beyer may have made to third parties about Ms. Finch.”

Besides writing for Grey’s, Finch was a prolific freelancer who shared her personal medical stories with outlets like Elle, The Hollywood Reporter and the Shondaland website. Her previous credits include Vampire Diaries, No Ordinary Family and True Blood. She joined Grey’s Anatomy in 2015.