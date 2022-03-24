‘East New York’: Kevin Rankin & Elizabeth Rodriguez Join CBS Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Rankin (Claws) and Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black) are set as leads opposite Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits in the CBS police drama pilot East New York.

Co-written by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn and directed by Mike Robin, the project centers on Regina Haywood (Warren), the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, an impoverished, working-class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

Rankin will play Tommy Killian, a charming and confident detective – but his thoughts on gender relations are in need of updating.

Rodriguez will portray Crystal Morales, an intuitive detective who is not easily intimidated. She closely guards her private life, making her an object of endless speculation.

In addition to Warren and Smits, they join previously announced series regulars Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Richard Kind, Lavel Schley and Olivia Luccardi.

Finkelstein and Flynn executive produce East New York with Robin of Skyemac Productions, Christine Holder and Mark Holder of Wonder Street. Andrew Maher of Skyemac is co-executive producing. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Rankin most recently portrayed Bryce Husser on all four seasons of TNT’s Claws. His other television credits include The Umbrella Academy and Breaking Bad, and Dallas Buyers Club on the film side. He’s repped by Gersh, Haven Entertainment and attorney Yorn Levine.

Rodriguez played Aleida Diaz on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, for which she received three consecutive SAG Awards. She was a series regular on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, NBC’s Prime Suspect and Cinemax’s Blanco. Rodriguez most recently completed a starring role in the feature film Allswell, which she also co-wrote and co-produced. She’s repped by Opus Entertainment, Innovative Artists and attorneys Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Berlin & Dunham.