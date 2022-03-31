E3 Virtual, Physical Events Canceled For 2022; ESA Promises “Reinvigorated” 2023 Return

The gaming excitement of E3 will have to take a break this year as organizer The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) cancels the 2022 event all together, including both physical and virtual iterations.

On Thursday The ESA revealed that E3 2022 will be scrapped in its entirety, just months after announcing a virtual event citing concerns about the Omicron variant surge. With the 2022 event no longer happening, The ESA will instead focus on preparing for a return in 2023 with “a reinvigorated showcase” in the hybrid format.

“We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer,” The ESA said in a statement. ” Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience.”

Added The ESA: “Members look to the ESA to deliver an experience that revitalizes the event in a new and exciting way. That’s why we are using this time to shape plans for 2023 and are working with our members to ensure that the revitalized showcase sets a new standard for hybrid industry events and fan engagement.

E3 is set to return to Los Angeles in 2023.

The 2022 iteration would have marked the popular gaming event’s second consecutive year of opting for an all-virtual iteration. E3 2021, which featured presentations from Square Enix, Nintendo, Xbox and more, went virtual nearly a year after The ESA cancelled the 2020 event due to coronavirus concerns.