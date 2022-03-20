You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Kathleen Kennedy Cites Impact Of "Women, Artists Of Color And LGBTQ" On Industry Amid Disney "Don't Say Gay" Backlash- PGA Awards

'The Wire' & 'Treme's' Wendell Pierce On Sidney Poitier & James Earl Jones - The Film That Lit My Fuse
‘Dune: Part Two’: Denis Villeneuve Teases “Another Beautiful Journey In The Desert Again” – PGA Awards

Denis Villeneue
Denis Villeneuve arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles AP Photo

Before Dune wins any one of the 10 Oscars for which it’s nominated, filmmaker Denise Villeneuve is already in prep on the second half of the Frank Herbert classic.

Oscar-nominated Dune producer Mary Parent already told us that a fall shoot is being eyed. The production is bound to return to Jordan, where Villeneuve, the cast and crew worked overnight and the early mornings to avoid the scorching temperatures while mounting the initial $165M production.

Warner Bros

“It’s going to be another beautiful journey in the desert again,” Villeneuve told us tonight at the PGA Awards where he’s up for Best Picture along with the pic’s producer Parent. Legendary’s Vice Chairman of Worldwide Production also is being lauded with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award tonight.

Producers Guild Awards Winners List 2022

“It’s the journey where Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, make contact with the Fremen culture and meet with the Fremen,” the filmmaker teased about Part 2. “It’s Paul’s journey against the enemy.”

He added, “It’s a movie that will be more cinematic.”

And, of course, more sandworm.

In regards to the HBO Max spinoff series Dune: The SisterhoodVilleneuve has no oversee; he’s strictly focused on the feature sequel and after that with the franchise. “We’ll see what happens,” he said.

“The TV series is a work in progress, it’s moving forward,” Villeneuve told Deadline. It was last reported that Diane Ademu-John was hired as the series showrunner.

In regards to Florence Pugh in talks to play Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter to Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, and the future spouse of Timothee Chalamet’s Paul, which Deadline first reported, Villeneuve simply responded, “There’s been rumors.”

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s Dune is up for 10 Oscars and is the only Oscar nominee this year to gross in the triple digits at the box office ($400.5M WW). Villeneuve is nominated for Dune in the Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay categories at the Oscars.

