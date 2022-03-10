‘Dune: Part Two’: Austin Butler Eyed To Play Feyd-Rautha In Upcoming Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Elvis star Austin Butler is in negotiations to play Feyd-Rautha in Warner Bros and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two. Florence Pugh is also in negotiations to join the all-star ensemble with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin expected to reprise their roles. Director, producer and co-screenwriter Denis Villeneuve is also returning.

Legendary had no comment. Production on the film is expected to start in the fall, with the film set to bow on October 20, 2023.

Famously played by Sting in the 1984 David Lynch film, Rautha is a favorite among fans of the Frank Herbert novel and is expected to play a big role in Part Two. In the novel, he is the younger nephew and heir of the Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and is depicted to be as similarly cruel, treacherous and cunning as his uncle.

Even with Dune: Part One going day-and-date on HBO Max, the film was still able to thrive in theaters with an opening weekend of $41 million, which exceeded expectations and led to a quick greenlight for a sequel weeks later. The film has grossed $400 million at the worldwide box office to date including $108 million domestically. It also recently racked up nine Oscar nominations including for Best Picture.

After breaking out in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Tex, Butler has become one of the more sought after rising stars in town. He was tapped by Baz Luhrmann in the titular role in Elvis which will bow later this year and also stars Tom Hanks. He also has one of the lead roles in the Band of Brothers series Masters of Air for Apple.

