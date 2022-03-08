‘Dune: Part Two’: Florence Pugh Eyed For Princess Irulan Role In Upcoming Sequel

With Dune: Part One in the home stretch of its award-season campaign, Warner Bros and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two is ramping up its pre-production efforts, with sources telling Deadline that Florence Pugh is in negotiations to join the cast. While not confirmed, sources say she will play Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter to Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. She would join returning cast members that include Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, with director, producer and co-screenwriter Denis Villeneuve also returning.

Legendary had no comment. Production on the film is expected to start in the fall, with the film set to bow on October 20, 2023.

Even with Dune: Part One going day-and-date on HBO Max, the film was still able to thrive in theaters with an opening weekend of $41 million, which exceeded expectations and led to a quick greenlight for a sequel weeks later. The film has grossed $400 million at the worldwide box office to date including $108 million domestically. It also recently racked up nine Oscar nominations including for Best Picture.

As for Pugh, the Oscar-nominated actress is coming off a big year that included her introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Widow, where she played Natasha Romanoff’s sister, Yelena. She would reprise the role of Yelena in Marvel’s Hawkeye series and the character has quickly become a favorite among MCU fans.

She is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s anticipated Oppenheimer, which also stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr., and recently finished the Netflix pic The Wonder. She is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment and Curtis Brown.