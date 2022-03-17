You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Dr. Seuss Baking Competition Series In The Oven At Amazon

The Grinch Courtesy of Everett Collection

Dr Seuss takes the cake in a new project for Amazon.

The streamer is developing a baking competition around characters from The Grinch and The Cat in the Hat.

The untitled series will see some of America’s best bakers step into the mind of Theodor Seuss Geisel and use their imaginations to craft cakes inspires by his beloved characters, which also includes Horton the elephant and the Lorax.

It marks a rare unscripted television extension of the Dr. Seuss brand, which is better known for animated features such as Horton Hears A Who! and The Grinch and Netflix series Green Eggs and Ham.

Seuss-inspired cake designs have previously shown up on other cooking competitions such as Food Network’s Cake Wars but this is the first standalone series based around the idea.

The series, which is currently casting contestants, is produced by Cupcake Wars producer Super Delicious, Amazon Studios and Dr. Seuss Enterprises for Prime Video.

It could potentially join unscripted series such as Making The Cut and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which launches March 25, on the service.

