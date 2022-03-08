‘The Burial’: Dorian Missick, Pamela Reed, Amanda Warren & Jim Klock Round Out Cast Of Amazon Film

EXCLUSIVE: Dorian Missick (Shirley), Pamela Reed (Outside In), Amanda Warren (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Jim Klock (The Underground Railroad) will round out the cast of Prime Video’s The Burial, which is currently in production.

They’re set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie and Bill Camp.

Based on the New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr, The Burial follows a charismatic personal injury lawyer famous for his impressive track record and loudly unconventional approach who decides to help a funeral home owner save his family business from a predatory corporate behemoth. In a move to bring emotional resonance to a dry contract law case, the lawyer digs up an unexpected and complex web of race, power and oppression that forces everyone to examine long-buried prejudices they didn’t know they had.

Maggie Betts is directing from a script by Doug Wright. Bobby Shriver is producing for Bobby Shriver Inc., with Double Nickel Entertainment’s Adam Richman and Jenette Kahn, Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner, and Maven Pictures’ Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray.

Missick will also soon be seen in John Ridley’s historical drama Shirley for Netflix. He’s previously appeared in such films as Rachel Getting Married, Lucky Number Slevin, Freedomland and The Manchurian Candidate. His TV credits include All Rise, Rebel, For Life, Luke Cage, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., Animal Kingdom and Southland.

Reed’s film credits include The Long Dumb Road, Outside In, Kindergarten Cop and The Right Stuff. The actress has also previously featured in such series as The Simpsons, NCIS: Los Angeles, Parks and Recreation, United States of Tara and Jericho.

Warren is known for turns in series including Dickinson, NCIS: New Orleans, Madam Secretary, The Purge and The Leftovers, and in such films as Monsters and Men, Roman J. Israel, Esq., Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Seven Psychopaths.

Klock recently appeared in Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series The Underground Railroad and has also featured on the TV side in Blue Bloods, Cloak & Dagger, I’m Dying Up Here, Scream Queens, The Astronaut Wives Club, True Detective, 24 and more. Additional film credits include The Hunt, Green Book, Deepwater Horizon, Free State of Jones, American Ultra and The Stanford Prison Experiment.

Missick is represented by APA, Silver Lining Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Reed by Innovative Artists; Warren by Buchwald and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; and Klock by 33 and West, Zero Gravity Management and LTA in New Orleans.