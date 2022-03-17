‘The Power Of The Dog’, ‘Flee’ Top Winners List At GALECA’s Dorian Awards

Netflix’s The Power of the Dog was named Best Film and won Best Director and Best Screenplay for Jane Campion while Neon/Participant’s animated documentary Flee won a leading four awards Thursday at the 13th annual Dorian Awards, presented by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.
The Dorians go to the best in film and TV, mainstream to queer+, voted on by members of GALECA, a group of 350 critics, journalists and broadcasters in the U.S., Canada and Australia.
The Power of the Dog is up for a leading 12 Oscars this year. Flee, which is up for three including unprecedented triple nominations in Documentary Feature, Animated Feature and International Feature, won Dorians for Best LGBTQ Film, Best Documentary, Best LGBTQ Documentary and the group’s first-ever Best Animated Film honor.
Kristen Stewart won Best Film Performance for playing Princess Diana in Neon’s Spencer, while Ariana DeBose won both Best Supporting Performance and Rising Star categories for 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story.
Other winners included Janus Films & Sidecar’s Oscar-nominated Drive My Car for Best Non-English Language Film, and Netflix’s Passing for Best Unsung Film. MGM/UA’s House of Gucci won the group’s Campiest Flick award.
Here’s the full list of winners:
BEST FILM
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST LGBTQ FILM
Flee (Neon, Participant)
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM
Drive My Car (Janus)
BEST UNSUNG FILM
Passing (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST SCREENPLAY
The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – Jane Campion (adapted)
BEST FILM PERFORMANCE
Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Neon)
BEST SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Flee (Neon, Participant)
BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY
Flee (Neon, Participant)
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING FILM
Dune (Warner Bros.)
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Flee (Neon, Participant)
BEST FILM MUSIC
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)
“WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!” RISING STAR
Ariana DeBose
WILDE ARTIST
(to a truly groundbreaking force in film, theatre and/or television)
Pedro Almodóvar
CAMPIEST FLICK
House of Gucci (United Artists)
TIMELESS STAR
(to an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit)
Rita Moreno
GALECA LGBTQIA+ FILM TRAILBLAZER
Pedro Almodóvar
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.