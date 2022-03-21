Dolly Parton To Star In And Produce ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Movie Adaptation From Hello Sunshine

A big screen take of Dolly Parton and James Patterson’s bestselling novel, Run, Rose, Run, is in the works at Hello Sunshine, one which the 11x Grammy winning, 2x Oscar nominated singer-songwriter will star in and produce.

Set in Nashville, Run, Rose, Run is about a young woman who comes to country music’s capital city to pursue her music-making dreams. The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has tried desperately to hide, but the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—and it may destroy everything she has worked for.

Run, Rose, Run was published on March 7 by Little, Brown and Company and debuted to the No. 1 spot on the New York Times bestseller list. Parton also released a companion album of the same name on March 4 through Parton’s Butterfly Records, which also debuted to No. 1 on the Current Country albums, American/Folk and Bluegrass charts.

Patterson will also produce the movie alongside Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s President of Film and Television, Lauren Neustadter. Ashley Strumwasser will executive produce for Hello Sunshine.

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage. Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen,” said Oscar winner Witherspoon.

“It has been a joy working with Dolly Parton on this book. It’s a great story that we are both proud of. And, in partnership with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, we will produce a great movie,” added Patterson.

“I’m proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson. James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” said Parton.

Patterson’s forthcoming autobiography, The Stories of My Life: James Patterson, will be published on June 6.

