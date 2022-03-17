Dolly Parton Remains Rock Hall Nominee; Foundation Says Voting Already Underway, And Rock & Roll “Not Defined By Any One Genre”

Dolly Parton still has a shot at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, whether she feels worthy or not.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded today to the country superstar’s request that she not be considered for induction this year, with the Foundation saying that not only is it too late to alter the voting process but that Parton is in fact deserving of induction.

Earlier this week, Parton wrote on social media that since she had yet to record a rock album, she did not feel she had “earned that right” of being in the rock hall. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton wrote.

But today the Foundation tweeted a statement indicating that ballots had already been sent out earlier this month to 1,100 voters and that voting process is underway.

Besides, the Foundation noted, the Rock Hall reflects the wide range of the music itself. (Read the full statement below.)

“From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

The Foundation also noted, “All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Parton was among 17 Rock Hall nominees announced last month. Also nominated were A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, Judas Priest, MC5, The New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Dionne Warwick. Winners will be announced in May.