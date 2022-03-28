‘The Full Monty’: Disney+ Revives 1997 BAFTA-Winning Film As Limited TV Series; Original Cast Including Robert Carlyle & Tom Wilkinson To Return

Beloved BAFTA-winning British underdog movie The Full Monty and its Robert Carlyle-led cast is returning for a Disney+ limited TV series, with production kicking of in Sheffield and Manchester today.

Almost 25 years on from its original 1997 air date, the eight-part comedy/drama about a group of unemployed men in post-industrial Sheffield who turn to stripping to make a bit of extra cash will see the original film’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire) and producer Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special) reunite. Alma’s Not Normal director Andrew Chaplin and No Offence’s Catherine Morshead have taken on directing duties from Peter Cattaneo.

Disney+ will air The Full Monty series globally, with Star+ taking Latin American rights and Hulu in the U.S.

While introducing a new cast of children and grandchildren of the returning characters, the series, which is one of Britain’s most critically-rated and beloved of the past quarter of a century, will see the return of the original cast including Carlyle, Tom Wilkinson, Mark Addy and Lesley Sharp.

The limited series will follow the original band of brothers as they navigate Sheffield and its crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors, exploring the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

The series was developed by Searchlight Television and FX, produced by Little Island Productions and executive produced by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content for Disney+. Alice Nutter is co-writer and Simon Lewis is series producer.

“Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them,” said Mason.

“We’re therefore delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+, to catch up with these iconic characters.”