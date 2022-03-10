The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization, said today it will not accept any funding from the Walt Disney Co. without a greater commitment to the LGBTQ+ agenda.
The HRC was responding to a statement by Bob Chapek, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, at Disney’s quarterly shareholder meeting. His statement was the company’s first public statement of opposition to Florida’s House Bill 1557, the Don’t Say Gay or Trans bill. The Florida legislation would bar teachers from talking about LGBTQ+ issues or people until a certain grade level was reached.
After remaining silent as the bill made its way through the Florida state legislature over the past few weeks, Chapek finally spoke out against the pending anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and spoke up for LGBTQ+ people in Florida and across the country. In his statement, Chapek shared that Disney recently joined more than 150 other companies in a national business statement opposing anti-LGBTQ state legislation organized by HRC and Freedom for All Americans. He also pledged a significant financial donation to LGBTQ+ organizations.
That funding was rejected in a statement today by Joni Madison, interim president of the Human Rights Campaign.
Disney Money Rejected By Human Rights Campaign, Seeks Greater Efforts On LGBTQ+ Issues
“The Human Rights Campaign will not accept this money from Disney until we see them build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida’s Don’t Say Gay or Trans bill, don’t become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books,” Madison’s statement said.
Madison contended that businesses have “had a major impact” in LGBTQ+ rights. She contended that Disney’s delayed response in Florida was a “regrettable stance.” However, she conceded, “Today they took a step in the right direction. But it was merely the first step.
“This should be the beginning of Disney’s advocacy efforts rather than the end,” she concluded.
Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
