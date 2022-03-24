Dinosaur Jr. Documentary ‘Freakscene’ Acquired By Utopia, Sets Theatrical & Digital Release

Dinosaur Jr. is one of the loudest and most dysfunctional rock bands still gracing stages today.

Movie goers will soon be able to watch the story of J Mascis and his band in a new feature documentary after Utopia picked up the rights.

Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr., which is directed Philipp Reichenheim, German filmmaker and J Mascis’ brother-in-law, will premiere in the States as part of a one-night-only special theatrical event release as well as a digital release.

The doc will tell the story of the “You’re Living All Over Me” rockers, founded by Mascis, bassist Lou Barlow and drummer Murph in the mid-’80s, through to their reunion concert celebrating their 30th anniversary.

The band opened the doors for a slew of bands such as Nirvana as they turned up their Marshall stacks and punished audiences with their sludgy guitar solos.

The doc features exclusive interviews with the trio and some of their musical contemporaries, including members of Sonic Youth, My Bloody Valentine and The Pixies, painting a portrait of a groundbreaking period in American music as well as a poignant rumination on friendship and personal growth.

Mascis will play a solo show and be part of a Q&A at a screening at The Opera House in Brooklyn, New York on May 28, before a theatrical one-night only event on May 31 and a digital release on June 3.

Reichenheim said, “It seems to me retrospectively that when I heard one of the first superb Dinosaur Jr. albums in 1987, my 16 year-old artistic unconsciousness was inspired to make a documentary about them. Freakscene is a visual tribute to the dynamite sound and story of the band and their iconic anti-hero members, and I’m thrilled to be working with Utopia on sharing it with the world.”

“Freakscene viscerally captures the joyous quirkiness and emotional resonance of one of rock music’s weirdest – and most influential – bands. Utopia is honored to be entrusted with bringing the miracle that is Dinosaur Jr. into peoples’ lives through this film.” added Danielle DiGiacomo, Head of Original Content at Utopia.