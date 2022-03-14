Dianne Wiest Joins Julia Garner In Paramount Thriller ‘Apartment 7A’

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest is set to join Apartment 7A, a new thriller being made through Paramount Pictures’ production label, Paramount Players. John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller via their Platinum Dunes.

Natalie Erika James is attached to direct and co-wrote the latest script with Christian White based off a draft by Skylar James. Alexa Ginsburg is overseeing the project for Sunday Night. Alex Ginno is overseeing for Platinum Dunes. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is being described as a psychological thriller. It is also unknown who Wiest will be playing.

Wiest was most recently seen opposite Jeremy Renner in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown, which was recently renewed for a second season. She is repped by ICM Partners.