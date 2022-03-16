Devon Bostick Joins Universal’s ‘Oppenheimer’; Sony’s George Foreman Biopic Adds Deion Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Devon Bostick (Pink Skies Ahead) is the latest addition to the cast of Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer for Universal Pictures.

He joins a stacked ensemble led by Cillian Murphy that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Michael Angarano, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Matthias Schweighöfer, Harrison Gilbertson and Emma Dumont, as previously announced.

In the film, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, Murphy plays the theoretical physicist whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the atomic bomb. Bostick will play Seth Neddermeyer, the physicist who discovered the elementary particle known as the muon and later championed the Implosion-type nuclear weapon while working on the Manhattan Project. Nolan is directing from his own script and producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is slated to debut in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Bostick has previously appeared in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films, as well as titles including Pink Skies Ahead, Okja, The Art of the Steal, Saw IV and Saw VI. He’s also featured in such series as A Teacher, Most Dangerous Game, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The 100, among others. He is represented by Innovative Artists, Noble Caplan Abrams in Toronto, Principal Entertainment LA and Myman Greenspan Fox.

***

Deion Smith Courtesy of Terrance Antonio

EXCLUSIVE: Deion Smith (Outer Banks) has joined the cast of George Tillman Jr.’s untitled George Foreman biopic for Sony Pictures and AFFIRM Films.

He’s set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Khris Davis, Sullivan Jones, Forest Whitaker, Jasmine Mathews, Sonja Sohn, John Magaro, Shein Mompremier, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Sam Trammell, Erica Tazel, Matthew Glave, Al Sapienza and Demetrius Grosse.

The film will follow the remarkable life and times of Foreman (Davis), from Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, the Rumble in the Jungle fight with Muhammad Ali in Zaire, to finding his faith, retiring, and becoming a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, he steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Details with regard to the character Smith is playing have not been disclosed. Tillman Jr. and Frank Baldwin wrote the screenplay, from an original draft by Dan Gordon, with Peter Guber and David Zelon producing for Mandalay Pictures. The film is slated for release in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Smith is perhaps best known for his role as Kelce on Netflix’s popular YA series Outer Banks, which returned for its second season last July and has been picked up for a third. He’s also appeared in series including Queen of the South, Homicide Hunter and Mr. Mercedes, and is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Forward Talent in Georgia, and Play Management in Vancouver.